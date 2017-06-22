BREAKING: WikiLeaks Drops CHILLING New Video – Every American Should See This (VIDEO)

A video has just resurfaced showing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange dropping a series of bombshells about Hillary Clinton that serve as a reminder of just how big of a criminal she really is.

Consjournal reported that while talking about Clinton’s damning emails, Assange said that one stood out from all of the rest.

From MRC

“All serious analysts know, and even the US government has agreed, that some Saudi figures have been supporting ISIS and funding ISIS, but the dodge has always been that it is some ‘rogue’ princes using their oil money to do whatever they like, but actually the government disapproves,” Assange said, explaining that this Clinton email says that it’s not just a rogue prince, but the actual governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Assange went on to drop a bomb by saying that these governments are funding the Clinton Foundation, buying arms from the U.S. AND funding ISIS and ISIL. “Under Hillary Clinton – and the Clinton emails reveal a significant discussion of it – the biggest-ever arms deal in the world was made with Saudi Arabia: more than $80 billion. During her tenure, the total arms exports from the US doubled in dollar value,” he said. This proves that Clinton is an even bigger criminal than we ever could have imagined. SHARE this story if you think she should be LOCKED UP!

